Community groups, clubs, and organisations across the Rural City of Wangaratta are invited to host events as part of the 2026 Wangaratta Seniors Festival in October.

Part of the statewide Victorian Seniors Festival, the local program will feature free and low-cost events for older residents across Wangaratta and surrounding rural communities.

Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from local groups to deliver events that are welcoming, accessible, and relevant to older people.

Activities may include art exhibitions, music performances, cultural gatherings, morning teas or fitness sessions.

The festival provides opportunities for people to connect, learn new skills and take part in community life, while recognising the contribution of older residents and supporting positive ageing with purpose.

Hosting an event is also an opportunity for groups to showcase what they offer and connect with new participants.

Expressions of Interest close 30 June.

Events should aim to:

• Foster social connection and community participation.

• Support health, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.

• Provide inclusive and accessible opportunities.

• Encourage learning, creativity, and participation.

Submit an Expression of Interest at: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Your-Council/Public-Notices/EOI-2026-Seniors-Festival

The Wangaratta Seniors Festival forms part of the statewide Victorian Seniors Festival, more information can be found here: www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival.