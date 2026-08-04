From December, the Benalla Visitor Information Centre will host UNBOUND 2026, celebrating the creativity, diversity and contributions of artists with disability to the vibrant tapestry of the broader North East region.

The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media and subject matter, and five award categories: UNBOUND 2026 Winner, Highly Commended, Emerging Artist Winner, Emerging Artist Highly Commended, and Community Choice Award.

Also featured in the exhibition will be the Victorian Senior Practitioner’s private collection: 15 years of award-winning works from the VALID Having a Say Conference Art Competition, highlighting the depth and richness of artistic talent across Victoria.

The exhibition will be presented to coincide with the International Day of People with Disability, held annually on 3 December.

The exhibition is coordinated by Shared Direction Consulting, and supported by the Victorian government, and Benalla Rural City Council through Benalla Art Gallery and the Benalla Visitor Information Centre.

Tamara Reinisch of Shared Direction Consulting said she was excited by the opportunity to present the exhibition in Benalla.

“Following a highly successful inaugural exhibition hosted in Bendigo in 2025, which culminated in a presentation of artworks at the Queen’s Hall, Victorian Parliament House, we are ecstatic that the second exhibition will be presented in the beautiful Benalla Visitor Information Centre and engage with communities across north east Victoria,” she said.

Eric Nash, Benalla Art Gallery director, encouraged artists and businesses to get involved.

“This promises to be a fantastic community exhibition, and the submission of works by local artists and support of prizes by local businesses will significantly assist the project’s success," he said.

There are multiple ways artists and businesses can participate in and support this exhibition.

For further information, artist and sponsorship enquiries, contact event organisers Tamara Reinisch and Daniel Woods at unbound@shareddirection.com.

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What's On In Brief

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Cathedral College Wangaratta presents 'We Will Rock You'

Cathedral College Wangaratta is set to present 'We Will Rock You', a high-energy, feel good musical packed with more than 20 iconic Queen hits, on Friday 14 August at 7pm and Saturday 15 August 1pm and 7pm.

Set in a futuristic world where originality is forbidden and music is generated by algorithms, the story follows a group of rebellious young people who refuse to conform.

Led by two unlikely heroes, they set out on a daring quest to rediscover real music, creativity, and the power of individual expression.

As the rebels challenge the all controlling Globalsoft Corporation, they learn that finding your own voice can change the world.

Bold, funny, and bursting with energy, We Will Rock You celebrates individuality, freedom, and the unifying power of music.

With its electrifying rock anthems and message that resonates strongly with young people today, this musical promises a foot stomping, fist pumping theatrical experience that will have audiences singing along and cheering from start to finish.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

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Show to celebrate trailblazing Aussie women

Multi-disciplinary one-woman show, 'In Their Own Words', starring well-known stage-and-screen performer Rachael Beck is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm.

The show celebrates the songs and stories of twenty trailblazing Australian women; some who are recognised, many of whom are not.

From artists to scientists, politicians to humanitarians, these are stories of triumph, resilience, and breakthrough – mostly never before heard on stage.

For more information or to secure you seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

Early bird tickets are available until July 31.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

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Laugh out loud family drama

After sellout seasons across Australia, 'The Italian Divorce' is set to show at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 1 November.

From marriage breakdown to family meltdown - A heart-warming comedy play about love, guilt, and discovering that some prisons come with home-cooked meals and unconditional judgment.

When Pino gets kicked out by his wife, he does what any self-respecting Italian man would do: he moves back in with his parents.

The Italian Divorce is more than just a comedy, it's a tribute to the tug-of-war between tradition and independence, and the beautiful mess that is family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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Hear Guy Sebastian live and in-person

Guy Sebastian is set to perform with his full band at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday 28 October on his 100 X Around Australia tour, which follows his sold-out 2026 national arena run.

Audiences can expect a career-spanning set featuring major hits including Who’s That Girl, Like It Like That, Standing With You and the four-times platinum smash Choir, alongside newer songs from his latest album 100 Times Around The Sun such as Maybe, Get It Done and The Keys.

Long-time favourites including Battle Scars and Before I Go are also expected to feature, giving regional fans a chance to see one of Australia’s most recognisable performers bring his latest show to a more intimate setting.

For more information, visit https://guysebastian.com.

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