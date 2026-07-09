North East landscapes, quiet garden corners and far-off city views come together in Jo Kerr's exhibition ‘Near & Far’, now showing at the Art Gallery on Ovens until 20 July in Wangaratta, with the artist inviting visitors to find their own connection to the places that inspired the works.

The relief printmaker, who grew up in the region and now lives in Melbourne, said the exhibition reflected the landscapes she is drawn to, from familiar North East scenes to Melbourne views and intimate garden spaces.

"Whenever I go into a gallery, I look for landscapes," Jo said.

"I want to put them on the wall and remind viewers of places that are beautiful."

The exhibition includes works inspired by walks near her home, local connections and the feeling of being "enveloped by nature".

"I really like the gardens because you just feel enveloped by nature and trees," Jo said.

"There are little chairs that invite you in to sit and forget about the rest of the world."

Jo works in relief printmaking, a layered process where she draws directly onto lino, cuts away sections and prints each colour in stages.

She said each piece needed careful planning because every cut became part of the final image.

"It’s a long process, with these works bring made up of many layers," she said.

"You cut your first layer, then you print a colour and then you cut away some more, and so on."

Some works take several months to complete, with each layer left to dry for at least a week before the next colour is added.

Jo said she also used her lino tools in a loose, almost sketch-like way to bring movement into the work, particularly in grasses, trees and garden scenes.

An opening celebration will be held on Friday 10 July from 5pm to 7pm, will all welcome to attend.

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What's On In Brief

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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Retro Rewind at the Pinsent Hotel

The Pinsent Hotel are throwing it back for a night of retro hits, good food and a packed dancefloor Saturday 11 July from 6pm-11pm.

Join in for a fun night out with live music from 80's R Us Band, playing all your favourite throwback tunes.

Call 5721 2183 or pop into the venue to secure your spot.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.