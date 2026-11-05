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Exposure grows for disaster support initiative

<p>VALUE RECOGNISED: Kristie Meggs, Cameron Meggs, Marion Nash, Sarah Noble, Garry Nash, Sarah Marble and Mike Noble were humbled to take home the Community Service Award at the Real Estate Institute of Victoria\\'s Awards for Excellence. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>VALUE RECOGNISED: Kristie Meggs, Cameron Meggs, Marion Nash, Sarah Noble, Garry Nash, Sarah Marble and Mike Noble were humbled to take home the Community Service Award at the Real Estate Institute of Victoria\\'s Awards for Excellence. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

VALUE RECOGNISED: Kristie Meggs, Cameron Meggs, Marion Nash, Sarah Noble, Garry Nash, Sarah Marble and Mike Noble were humbled to take home the Community Service Award at the Real Estate Institute of Victoria's Awards for Excellence. PHOTO: Supplied

Impact of Garry Nash Real Estate's recovery appeal recognised at Victorian real estate awards
Grace Fredsberg
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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