Federal parliament unites in support of Helen Haines

The first words spoken by Helen Haines after waking from last week's alleged attack were concerns for her staff and gratitude for those who helped save her life, federal parliament has been told during an emotional day of tributes to the Indi MP. The Alfred Hospital on Tuesday morning confirmed Dr Haines remained in a serious but stable condition, improving from a previously critical condition on Saturday. She has been at the Melbourne hospital since the night of 19 October, after sustaining life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office in Murphy Street last Monday afternoon. The horrific incident has led to Dr Haines having both her legs amputated, and the 43-year-old Tarrawingee driver of the 4WD Brendan Nugent remaining in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. An orange cockatoo occupied the seat of Dr Haines on the crossbench of Australian Parliament on Monday, one week after the incident, as MPs on all sides of government paid emotional tributes to the Indi member. Independent MP for Wentworth Allegra Spender shared Dr Haines’ first words to her husband Phil after she woke up from the alleged attack. “Your first concerns when you awoke were for your staff and gratitude to the first responders, nurses and bystanders… that exactly speaks to the character you are,” Ms Spender said. “What I will say is that you are a force for change. “Your list of achievement in parliament is considerable, not least the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which you championed fearlessly for years. “This attack on you Helen, should not just shock us, it should change us. “I think we owe you that and we owe the country that.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shock of what happened last week was like “a stone in our hearts”. “[It’s] a community right now that is hurting badly, as are her wonderfully close staff here, in Wangaratta and Wodonga, our hearts are with you,” he said. “It is hard to think of anyone in this place with a more irrepressible twinkle in the eye, a twinkle that more than hints at a real inner strength. “Right now the member for Indi is on the hardest road of all. “As we pray for her we console ourselves on this one solid truth, as Phil keeps reminding me every day, Helen Haines is a fighter.” Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said Dr Haines epitomised civility, which was why the "violent attack" on her seemed unfathomable. “My hope, our hope, the nation’s hope is you will be back here soon,” he said. “And when you resume your seat in this parliament, that will be a resounding moment for our democracy. “One man’s cruelty stood in stark contrast to the courage and decency of so many Australians. “The attack on Helen Haines was an attack on a Member of Parliament. "And the attack on a Member of Parliament is an attack on our democracy.” Donations continue to be made to Save The Children in Dr Haines’ honour, a foundation she has long been inspired by. As of noon Tuesday, nearly $1.4 million had been raised since the link went live on Wednesday evening last week. If you wish to donate you can do so via the link: www.savethechildrenfundraising.org.au/helenhaines. Flowers and messages of support continue to be made outside of Dr Haines' Wangaratta office. Rural City of Wangaratta Council have created a space to share messages, a memory or a photo with Dr Haines to thank her for her contribution to the community. The link can be accessed via: https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/messages-helen/. A staff spokesperson for Dr Haines said the Murphy Street and Wodonga electorate offices were set to reopen on Thursday 29 October. “Our team has been overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the Indi community and people right across Australia and internationally,” they said. “What happened on Monday has deeply affected Helen’s family and all of her staff. “Many of us witnessed the incident and some were among the first to come to her aid. “As Helen takes the time she needs to recover, we will take time to look after ourselves and one another, too. “Healing will take time, and we ask for your understanding as we navigate the days and weeks ahead. “Thank you for your kindness, patience, and care for Helen, her family and our team. It means more than words will ever convey.” They said staff continue to monitor emails, phone messages and respond to urgent constituent enquiries.