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Federal parliament unites in support of Helen Haines

<p>COME BACK SOON: The presence of Indi MP Helen Haines was truly missed upon the return of federal parliament on Monday, with MPs on all sides of government paying tribute to her. PHOTO: AUSPIC</p>\\n
<p>COME BACK SOON: The presence of Indi MP Helen Haines was truly missed upon the return of federal parliament on Monday, with MPs on all sides of government paying tribute to her. PHOTO: AUSPIC</p>\\n

COME BACK SOON: The presence of Indi MP Helen Haines was truly missed upon the return of federal parliament on Monday, with MPs on all sides of government paying tribute to her. PHOTO: AUSPIC

The Indi MP remains in a serious but stable condition, The Alfred Hospital confirmed
Bailey Zimmermann
October 27, 2026 • 05:00

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