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161-run stand launches RUB to victory over Colts

<p>ALL-ROUND IMPACT: Nick Jardim\\'s 47 off 45 and 6/23 went a long way in securing the win for RUB. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>ALL-ROUND IMPACT: Nick Jardim\\'s 47 off 45 and 6/23 went a long way in securing the win for RUB. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

ALL-ROUND IMPACT: Nick Jardim's 47 off 45 and 6/23 went a long way in securing the win for RUB. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Schonafinger, Oliver and Jardim do the deed over City Colts
Nathan de Vries
October 25, 2026 • 01:15
Updated, October 25, 2026 • 01:16

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