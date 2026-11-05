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Festival gets green lit for anniversary return

<p>FESTIVAL FOR EVERYONE: The Folk Rhythm and Life Festival is about inclusion, wellbeing and community connection, offering people with different opinions an opportunity to come together.</p>\\n
<p>FESTIVAL FOR EVERYONE: The Folk Rhythm and Life Festival is about inclusion, wellbeing and community connection, offering people with different opinions an opportunity to come together.</p>\\n

FESTIVAL FOR EVERYONE: The Folk Rhythm and Life Festival is about inclusion, wellbeing and community connection, offering people with different opinions an opportunity to come together.

After years of challenges, the FRL festival is confirmed to go ahead from 4 to 6 December.
Steve Kelly
November 5, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 03:25

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