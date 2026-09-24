Fifth festival promises colour and movement aplenty

Wangaratta is gearing up for its fifth Grit and Resilience Festival, to be held in the King George Gardens on Saturday 10 October. Staged annually to mark World Mental Health Day, the free event will adopt this year's theme of the global day of recognition, 'Together We Thrive'. The afternoon gathering, running from 4pm to 6.30pm in the gardens, is always an embodiment of this theme, with good vibes flowing through live music, cultural performances, a range of fun activities for all ages, and information on hand from local support services. Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said the festival gave locals a relaxed way to spend time together and experience the sense of connection so integral to wellbeing. "This year's theme is a reminder that none of us thrive alone," she said. "When we create opportunities for people to connect, participate, feel included and have fun, we help build a stronger and more resilient community." Among the highlights of the Grit and Resilience Festival this year will be a Latin-inspired stilt performance by Diaspora Performance. Presented by Santiago 'Zanquiago' Vergara and fellow performers Pao Sanchez and Naty Cuervo, the performance will bring energy, colour and movement to the King George Gardens. It will be followed by a lively Latin dance workshop, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to move to the music. Santiago's Wangaratta performance comes the day before he attempts a Guinness World Record title at the Melbourne Marathon. He is aiming to complete the full 42.195km marathon on stilts, building on his effort in the Ballarat Half Marathon in April, when he completed the 21.1km course on 90cm stilts in two hours and 34 minutes, also as part of a Guinness World Record attempt. As part of his 11 October challenge, Santiago is fundraising for Special Olympics Australia, using his record attempt as an opportunity to support people with intellectual disabilities and autism through sport. Elsewhere throughout the gardens during the festival, there will be music from Galen Catholic College students, Sri Lankan dancing and community drumming performances, as well as free henna, bubbles and facepainting, food trucks and coffee, and free ice-cream and fruit. Whether they've enjoyed previous festivals, or are sampling the atmosphere for the first time, locals are encouraged to come along to the free event in the King George Gardens from 4pm to 6.30pm on 11 October.