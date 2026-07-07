This NAIDOC Week, the Wangaratta community is invited to gather at Apex Park and be part of a celebration that honours both a national movement and the strength of local culture and community.

Under this year’s theme, 'Fifty Years of Deadly', the community is invited to reflect on the legacy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples whose voices, leadership and resilience have shaped NAIDOC into what it is today.

For five decades, NAIDOC Week has been a space for truth-telling, cultural pride and community connection and here in Wangaratta, that spirit continues to grow.

The local Community Gathering on Thursday 9 July offers a chance for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together in a shared space of respect and celebration.

Beginning at 10am with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, the day acknowledges the deep cultural history of this place before opening into a vibrant community event with food, stall holders, children’s activities and opportunities to connect.

This year’s event will feature a special performance by Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara pop-soul artist Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah brings a contemporary sound grounded in culture and storytelling.

He has performed on major stages, including Eurovision, The X Factor Australia and the Australian Open.

This milestone year is an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Elders, community leaders and local organisers who have helped keep culture strong in the region.

Their work has created pathways for future generations to stand proud in identity, share stories, and continue building connections across community.

'Fifty Years of Deadly' is not only about looking back it’s about recognising who we are today, right here in Wangaratta.

A community grounded in culture, strengthened by shared experiences, and committed to walking forward together.

It is also about the future supporting young people to grow up proud, connected to culture and Country, and ready to lead in their own way.

Organisers are proud to bring this event to life for the Wangaratta community and to create a space where culture is celebrated openly and respectfully.

Council encourages everyone to come along, take part, and be part of this important milestone.

Because NAIDOC Week is about community, connection, and continuing the story, together.

Proudly supported by: Victorian Aboriginal Child and Community Agency, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, Inclusive Direction, Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation, Northeast Health Wangaratta, and the Rural City of Wangaratta.