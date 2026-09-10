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Fire agencies sound alarm over discarded cigarettes

<p>SOUND THE ALRM: Fire authorities are urging residents to be vigilant if smoking around their homes following a recent fire at this home in Benalla, started by a discarded cigarette. </p>\\n
<p>SOUND THE ALRM: Fire authorities are urging residents to be vigilant if smoking around their homes following a recent fire at this home in Benalla, started by a discarded cigarette. </p>\\n

SOUND THE ALRM: Fire authorities are urging residents to be vigilant if smoking around their homes following a recent fire at this home in Benalla, started by a discarded cigarette.

There have been 11 incidents abandoned smoking materials in the North East so far this year
Bailey Zimmermann
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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