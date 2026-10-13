Fishing clubs land state grants

Two local fishing clubs have collectively snagged more than $12,000 in the Victorian government’s latest round of its Stronger Fishing Club grants program. Wangaratta and District Sportfishing Club has received $5926 for a Weber griddle BBQ & canvas cover/bag, Tasmanian oak display cabinet, smart TV, 87L cool box, and updates to its club honour board. King River and District Fishing Club received $6450 for a trailer upgrade, membership drive BBQ, uniforms, merchandise, fishing gear and chairs. The clubs were among 38 across the state to share in almost $300,000 of this third round of the program, that has now delivered $1.2m to more than 100 fishing club and associations. Victorian Minister for Ports and Freight, Melissa Horne, said the grants help support club and promote recreational fishing. “Fishing clubs play a vital role in connecting communities, and these grants will help them attract new members, improve facilities and create opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in fishing,” she said. The grants are funded by recreational fishing licence fees, as part of the government’s $96 million Go Fishing and Boating plan.