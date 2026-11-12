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Forging a future through a love of the land

<p>TRAINING FOR LIFE ON THE LAND: Jorja Duffy was named Best in Agriculture, Horticulture and Landscaping and Trainee of the Year at the recent AGA Awards.</p>\\n
<p>TRAINING FOR LIFE ON THE LAND: Jorja Duffy was named Best in Agriculture, Horticulture and Landscaping and Trainee of the Year at the recent AGA Awards.</p>\\n

TRAINING FOR LIFE ON THE LAND: Jorja Duffy was named Best in Agriculture, Horticulture and Landscaping and Trainee of the Year at the recent AGA Awards.

Year 12 student Jorja Duffy from Thoona wins top awards as an agricultural trainee
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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