Forging a future through a love of the land

Whether she’s weighing heifers, cleaning calf sheds, milking cows or studying soils and pastures, Jorja Duffy is in her element when she’s on the land. It’s a joy that’s taken the 18-year-old from her family’s sheep and cropping farm at Thoona, to a family-run dairy farm where she is completing a school-based traineeship while finishing year 12. Her enthusiasm for farming has also earned Jorja two top honours. At October’s AGA Awards, Jorja was named Best in Agriculture, Horticulture and Landscaping and Trainee of the Year, both awards taking her completely by surprise. “When they read out Agriculture, Horticulture and Landscaping and then said my name, I looked at Mum and said, ‘Did he say the winner?’ And Mum was like, ‘Are you going to go up?’” Jorja said. “I honestly didn’t expect it. "I don’t feel like I’ve done anything particularly special. I feel like I’ve just enjoyed myself and learnt a lot along the way.” Agriculture has been part of Jorja’s life from an early age. Her grandparents still live on the family farm and she says growing up around sheep and cropping helped spark her interest in the industry. This year, she has stepped into a different side of agriculture, working with a dairy farming family while completing her Certificate III in Agriculture through Wodonga TAFE. Every second Wednesday Jorja works on the farm, helping out on a range of different jobs. “We might be weighing heifers, drenching, vaccinating or doing whatever cattle work needs to be done,” she said. “It’s so good because I get to do so much. "I didn’t know much about cattle or anything dairy related, so I’ve been very lucky to end up at such a good place willing to teach me. I love it.” Working in dairy has also given Jorja the chance to see the theory she is learning at TAFE play out in a setting very different to the one she grew up around. “We were doing soils earlier in the year and they encouraged us to go back to the farm and ask about how it applies there,” she said. “I came from more of a cropping, broadacre background, with wheat and canola, so dairy is so different with the pastures and grass growth to meet the cows’ nutritional needs. "It was really cool to be able to take what I was learning and apply it in a different setting to what I was used to.” Jorja is quick to share the credit for her accolades with her employers and their daughter, who have given her plenty of opportunities to get involved and learn. “I’m really lucky to have such a good employer who gives me the chance to do so much,” she said. “It’s a credit to them. "They’ve given me so many opportunities to learn.” AGA field officer Craig Sharrock has supported Jorja throughout her traineeship, regularly checking in with her and her employer. Craig said Jorja has a rare drive that helped her stand out among the award nominees. “She just wants to keep learning and developing her skills,” Craig said. “She’s always looking for something new to do, some new string to add to her bow. "You can just tell she’s going to go well in whatever field she chooses to pursue.” While Jorja may be surprised by the recognition she has received, she has a pretty good idea of what she brings to the workplace. “I feel like I was just really positive the whole way and willing to give everything a go,” she said. “I think having get-up-and-go and being willing to give everything a crack are probably the biggest things.” That same attitude shapes the advice she has for other young people considering a school-based traineeship. “If you have the slightest little thought that something would be cool, give it a go while you’re still at school,” Jorja said. “I think it will open so many more doors for you. "You get life experience and get to give it a go and see whether it’s something you want to do or not.” Once her exams are behind her, Jorja plans to head back to the family farm for grain harvest before travelling to Queensland in January to work on a pineapple harvest. Whatever comes next, it’s the rural lifestyle and everything that comes with it that Jorja loves most. “I love everything about it,” Jorja said. “Knowing that there’s purpose behind what you’re doing, I think, is a big one. "I love the opportunity it gives you, knowing that every day is different, getting involved in all the hands-on work. “I just love the wide-open space and the honest, natural nature of it.”