Social media
Home page>News>Former Wangaratta man se...
News

Former Wangaratta man sentenced over attempted carjacking

80057.0
80057.0
80057.0
The court heard the 20-year-old tried to steal a car from a man he had met on a dating app
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
News

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Sport

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta
Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta