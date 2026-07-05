Former Wangaratta High School principal Leon Kildea drew on his knowledge of teenagers, alpine pursuits, and the bedtime stories he once told his daughter, to produce his first novel.

With a setting which moves from the world of ancient Nordic sagas to the snow plains of the Victorian Alps, 'The Finder's Keeper' follows young Edda on her quest to save an ancient Arctic society.

Locals are invited to hear more about the book when a celebration of publication for the young adult novel is held at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 16 July from 6.30pm.

Leon said fiction-writing had not exactly been a long-held ambition, but when he found himself with time available in retirement, he decided to take on the challenge.

"The story started as a bit of oral storytelling for my daughter when she was 10," he said.

"On Sunday nights, I would tell her a story where she was a protagonist, then ask her to anticipate what would happen next.

"We're a family of cross-country skiers, so our story was about a quest across the alps in winter.

"The story ran its course, and I left it at that, but a couple of decades later, we moved house and I found the notes I had made."

While Leon's previous reading and writing experiences were mainly in non-fiction - particularly when he was teaching and as he worked on developing the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) outdoor education course - he quickly discovered the compulsion that comes with creating fiction.

"I started writing, and the project got me by the throat; I felt I needed to exorcise it, and the best way to do that was to get it published," he said.

He said he had learnt plenty through the five-year process - particularly, with his editor, proof-reader, typesetter, artist and website designer based in locations across the world, that "probably the most transportable thing on Earth is the written word".

Leon worked with publisher Aurora House, and was pleased to see his manuscript develop into the book, which follows the quest undertaken by Edda and her companion Olaf as they are thrust into a struggle shaped by the dark force of the Vansi clan.

Keen to add layers to the story which would prompt reflection and learning in readers, Leon has Edda transform from a victim of her fears to someone who conquers them.

Her quest unfolds across a frozen wilderness and ancient secrets which reveal a fragile balance between two worlds - the hidden Arctic realm of the Stormenska, and the ever-expanding South, driven by the desire for material possessions and wealth.

Edda must decide what kind of future is worth fighting for - one that preserves the wisdom of the wild North, or one that risks losing it forever.

Leon, who taught at Wangaratta High School and was principal for four years from the late 1990s, said during his time as a teacher he witnessed the transition of many local young people into adulthood.

"I loved teaching young adults; by and large they were really decent humans who had to deal with a lot of stuff, and it was a privilege to be their teacher," he said.

"Often, I could see there were things they may not know, and which would benefit them if they did."

The layers he added to the story are an attempt to offer that gentle advice - from addressing the difference between fact and opinion, to the notion of real consequences, "or when saying sorry doesn't fix it".

"There are times when Edda makes mistakes, and often they're the moments readers may think about in terms of their own lives," Leon said.

Environmental themes are strong, and anyone familiar with the Bogong High Plains will recognise the backdrop of Edda's quest, while Leon's story also draws on his experience as a volunteer with Police Search and Rescue above the snowline.

"I came across a few sad circumstances in that role, so it's a cautionary tale about the importance of snowcraft, and respecting the environment on its own terms," he said.

The story is told in three parts - Past (centred on the Norse culture in North Norway), Present (set on the Victorian Alps in winter) and Future (as Edda finds herself in Far North Norway).

Ultimately, Leon described the book as a classic melodrama, highlighting the battle between generosity of spirit, and greed - and featuring elements of mysticism and magic for good measure.

To hear more about Leon's writing journey and the story of Edda's quest, book your place for the celebration of publication of 'The Finder's Keeper' on 16 July, by contacting Wangaratta Library on 5721 2366, via email at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au, or online at humanitix.com

Copies of the book will be available on the evening for $25 (cash required), and Leon will be available to sign copies.