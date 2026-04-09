Apex Park was a sun-filled haven of community spirit on Saturday as up to 1500 people gathered for the Wangaratta Baptist Church Easter Fun Day.

The Easter celebration has been a staple event since COVID, offering all activities, stalls and sausage sizzles for free.

Wangaratta Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Wardle said it was another extremely successful day for organisers who enjoyed providing free joy to local families this Easter.

“It’s good to be able to give back to the community in some real tangible ways and provide a great day out for the family without having to reach into the pocket,” he said.

“Everything sold out, we ran out of 1000 sausages by about 1pm.

“I think the price of chocolate is 15 per cent up on last year, not everyone can afford that much chocolate for their kids.”

Lawn activities including laser tag was a big hit along with the obstacle course and jumping castle.

Young ones also had the chance to make their own wooden toys with a toy maker.

For adults and kids alike, there was plenty of intrigue around the giant pumpkin guessing competition, where people had to guess the weight of a pumpkin.

Volunteers from the local Army Cadets marshalled the always exciting Easter Egg hunt and ensured no one went home empty handed.

The Easter Fun Day not only brought joy to attendees, but also more long-standing benefits for those in need.

Thread Together’s mobile wardrobe was on hand and providing clothing to about 600 people.

Mr Wardle said it was a huge result for the partner service, who were able to reach those who may not have had the chance to access a referral to see them.

“It was great to be there to not only put the word out about what we do but also to help people we might not otherwise reach,” he said.

“It’s good to have the resource to take what we do to other people.”

Thread Together have access to a mobile wardrobe from Sydney for a month, which will be used to assist fire affected residents near Ruffy in the coming weeks with access to clothing.