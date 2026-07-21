Unpaid carers in Benalla and surrounding communities are invited to attend a free community lunch designed to bring carers together, build local connections and provide practical support.

On Wednesday 5 August, Carers Victoria will host a Carers Lunch and Mingle at the Benalla Bowls Club, combining a complimentary two-course meal with an Emergency Planning Workshop and opportunities to connect with other local carers.

More than one in eight Victorians are unpaid carers, providing vital support to family members, partners and friends living with disability, illness, mental health challenges or age-related needs.

The event's Emergency Planning Workshop will provide practical information to help carers prepare for unexpected situations and identify supports they can rely on when needed.

Carers Victoria Regional Carer Navigator Kelly Davis said local events like this play an important role in helping carers feel connected and supported.

"Carers are often so focused on supporting someone else that they rarely take time out for themselves," Ms Davis said.

"This event is an opportunity for carers to enjoy a meal, meet others who understand the realities of caring and gain practical information that can help them feel more prepared and supported.

"One of the most valuable parts of these gatherings is the connections that are made.

"Bringing carers together creates opportunities to share experiences, ideas and encouragement."

In addition to the workshop and lunch, attendees will have the chance to win door prizes and meet other carers from across the Benalla region.

The free event is open to carers living in Benalla and surrounding areas, with registration essential.

Carers must register by calling Carers Victoria Statewide Carer Advisory Service on 1800 514 845 (9 am – 5 pm)