There were again plenty of donations and lots of customers at Sunday's free pop-up op shop at the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Jan Mitchell, one of the organisers of the event, said those perusing the stalls were appreciative of the goods on offer, which included many new items.

Morning tea was bountiful, and Jan said more people had also joined the volunteer base for the event, assisting with its smooth running.

Volunteers came from as far afield as Mansfield and Shepparton, and those from other areas also showed interest in taking the concept back to their own communities.

Some of the donations to the op shop have been sent to Melbourne to assist with homelessness and people dealing with the rising cost of living.

"It's certainly a tough time for many people, and to be in a position to give back a little is most rewarding," Jan said.