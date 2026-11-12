Friends of the Gallery AGM

The Friends of the Wangaratta Art Gallery will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 17 November at 5:30pm at the Library Community Room. The Friends are a not-for-profit group who contribute to the gallery's ongoing operations. They make the gallery stronger by contributing financially for acquisitions for the collection, supporting events and programs, catering and coming together with a common purpose to grow and enrich Wangaratta Art Gallery. Special guest speaker at the AGM is Emily Bettio, program coordinator for Court Network's Hume Region, supporting volunteers across Shepparton, Wangaratta and Wodonga. Having grown up in Wangaratta and coming from a family with a migrant heritage, Emily has a strong appreciation for community, belonging and connection. Mary Daly, chair of Friends of the Wangaratta Gallery, said Emily brings over 10 years' experience working within the Victorian court system, across a variety of court locations and roles, with specialist experience in the Children's Court and family violence jurisdictions. Her background spans court operations, leadership, project delivery and family violence initiatives, providing her with a strong understanding of the challenges people face when navigating the justice system. "Through her work with Court Network, Emily supports a dedicated team of volunteers who empower people to navigate the court system by providing free, non-legal and emotional support," Mary said. "She is passionate about improving access to justice, particularly in our regional community where distance, gaps in local services and limited access to specialist support can create additional challenges. "Emily is committed to ensuring people attending court feel heard, supported and treated with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. "Emily leads a team of dedicated volunteers much like our own Friends of the Gallery. "These volunteers are active and welcoming in supporting our community. "Just as the court volunteers provide a calm presence during difficult moments our gallery also operates as a 'third space' for art, quiet contemplation, education and open discussion. "After one of the most violent and unbelievable experiences with the assault to Dr Helen Haines our community spaces that provide safety connection and support feel especially meaningful. "Please feel welcome to come and hear from Emily." When formalities are over there will be drinks and networking time.