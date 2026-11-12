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Friends of the Gallery AGM

<p>A POSITIVE MESSAGE: Guest speaker at the Friends of the Gallery AGM Emily Bettio (second from left), program coordinator for Court Network\\'s Hume Region, with court network volunteers (from left) Jane Baker, Heather Betts, and Brian Jones. PHOTO: Tiffany Garvie</p>\\n
<p>A POSITIVE MESSAGE: Guest speaker at the Friends of the Gallery AGM Emily Bettio (second from left), program coordinator for Court Network\\'s Hume Region, with court network volunteers (from left) Jane Baker, Heather Betts, and Brian Jones. PHOTO: Tiffany Garvie</p>\\n

A POSITIVE MESSAGE: Guest speaker at the Friends of the Gallery AGM Emily Bettio (second from left), program coordinator for Court Network's Hume Region, with court network volunteers (from left) Jane Baker, Heather Betts, and Brian Jones. PHOTO: Tiffany Garvie

Friends of the Wangaratta Art Gallery AGM 17 November 5:30pm at Library Community Room
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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