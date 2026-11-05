'From Nature' exhibition celebrates the humble pencil

Albury based artist, Karen Brown, is sharing her appreciation for the uniqueness of flora, fauna and detritus of the Australian bush and coast with exhibition at the Art Gallery On Ovens from Thursday 5 to Monday 16 November. ‘From Nature’ is all about showcasing what can be achieved with the humble coloured pencil, graphite pencil and ink, although the quality of the work is more a reflection of the artist than the medium. Working from her home studio, Karen said she has used many different mediums but found her calling in drawing. “I'm largely self-taught but I enjoy seeking out mentors and participating in a variety of workshops,” she said. “I remember the joy coloured pencils gave me as an introverted child, but, like most people, I left them behind after leaving school. “I picked them up again about 10 years ago - out of necessity really - as running a small family business with my husband didn't allow for painting any more. “Pencils are incredibly portable, don't require much space and make no mess, so I was able to draw before and after work. “Participating in group art exhibitions and becoming a resident artist at Art Gallery on Ovens has given me more confidence in my abilities.” Last year Karen was awarded first prize for Work on Paper at the King Valley Art Show, this year she won the Acquisitive Award at St Augustine's Art Show in Wodonga and was long listed in the top 200 for the Banksia Art Prize (National) last month. While she has been creating all her life, it wasn't until her children left home that she decided to put more effort and energy into a regular arts practice. Karen said she hopes her exhibition conveys how amazing nature is. “From fascinating textures and beautiful colours to complex forms and shapes,” she said. “I hope people take away a finer appreciation for the combination of drawing and nature. “I hope they put down their phone and look at the ground around them.” The exhibition, which took a round 12 months to prepare, feature wildlife and nature. “I've drawn many subjects over the years, including manmade items, but I always come back to nature,” Karen said. “I love the birds that like to give humans a hard time - call it payback. “Their ability to adapt to our encroachment on their environment is incredible. “The smell and texture of eucalyptus leaf litter takes me back to the days walking to school and horse riding through bushland.” Art lovers who enjoy fine art are encouraged to take a moment and come and view the exhibition up close. Karen said photos really don't do it justice. “I'll be at the gallery each day and would love to chat about my process,” she said. Karen teaches workshops in coloured pencil, graphite pencil and ink stippling, she is also available to mentor individuals and small groups and can be contacted via email at karenbrownartstudio414@gmail.com. The Art Gallery on Ovens on Murphy Street is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.