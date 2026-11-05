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'From Nature' exhibition celebrates the humble pencil

<p>DRAWING ON NATURE: Albury based artist Karen Brown\\'s exhibition \\u2018From Nature\\u2019 is a love letter of her appreciation for the uniqueness of flora, fauna and detritus of the Australian bush and coast. </p>\\n
<p>DRAWING ON NATURE: Albury based artist Karen Brown\\'s exhibition \\u2018From Nature\\u2019 is a love letter of her appreciation for the uniqueness of flora, fauna and detritus of the Australian bush and coast. </p>\\n

DRAWING ON NATURE: Albury based artist Karen Brown's exhibition ‘From Nature’ is a love letter of her appreciation for the uniqueness of flora, fauna and detritus of the Australian bush and coast.

Karen Brown draws inspiration from Australian nature
Jordan Duursma
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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