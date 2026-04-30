The Victorian Budget 2026/27 will invest a record $1.04 billion to rebuild, repair and resurface roads across Victoria, on top of providing 20 per cent back off your rego.

This is the biggest roads blitz in the state's history – with 70 per cent of the funds going to regional Victoria and enough to get rid of 200,000 potholes, 200,000 graffiti tags, and much more.

This record investment will rebuild, repair and resurface arterial roads, maintain bridges and traffic lights, deliver emergency roadworks, mow, slash and spray grass and weeds along roadsides, and repair or replace signs.

A $36.9 million blitz will clean up 10 of the state's busiest freeways, including the Hume Freeway, with rubbish and graffiti removal, mowing and more.

Minister for Road and Road Safety Ros Spence said they're rebuilding and repairing the roads that Victorians depend on every day.

"Victorians are already seeing the results with 187,000 potholes removed this year – now we're doubling down," she said.

From 1 June, eligible vehicle owners can apply for 20 per cent off rego through Service Victoria.

Currently, light vehicle registration costs up to $930.70 every year, for every car.

With 20 per cent off rego, a driver with one car will receive up to $186, and a family with two cars will receive up to $372.

This cut to government fees and charges represents around $750 million in foregone revenue.

Applications will be open until 31 July – so you have two months to claim the rebate.

The rebate will refund you back 20 per cent of your registration payment for 2025/26.

It will be open to Victorians who own light vehicles for personal use: cars, utes, and anything under 4.5 tonnes.

You can claim rebates for up to two vehicles in your name, regardless of how many vehicles are in the household.

Premier Jacinta Allan said this is the biggest roads blitz in the state's history, and most of that money is going to regional Victoria.

“We’re delivering better, safer roads – and with 20 per cent off rego, it’s cheaper to get around," she said.

“As Premier, I’m determined to use government to help Victorians who are under pressure.

“Like cheaper PT, this won’t fix everything, but it’s immediate action I can take to make a difference.

"We can afford it because it’s one-off cost-of-living help right now, while we are delivering a surplus."