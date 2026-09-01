Social media
Home page>News>Funding surprise stirs o...
News

Funding surprise stirs objection

<p>ON THE MONEY: Wangaratta Sports Carnival was lucky to receive council community grants funding after missing out on council\\'s sponsorship funding stream. Pictured is Shauna Herbst winning the 2026 Into Our Hands Women\\u2019s Wangaratta Gift. PHOTO: jamesonsphotography</p>\\n
<p>ON THE MONEY: Wangaratta Sports Carnival was lucky to receive council community grants funding after missing out on council\\'s sponsorship funding stream. Pictured is Shauna Herbst winning the 2026 Into Our Hands Women\\u2019s Wangaratta Gift. PHOTO: jamesonsphotography</p>\\n

ON THE MONEY: Wangaratta Sports Carnival was lucky to receive council community grants funding after missing out on council's sponsorship funding stream. Pictured is Shauna Herbst winning the 2026 Into Our Hands Women’s Wangaratta Gift. PHOTO: jamesonsphotography

Community groups, businesses share in $110,000 under council grants and sponsorship
Steve Kelly
September 1, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive

Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive
Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
Sport

Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final

Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final
Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final
News

Spring firewood collection opens 1 September

Spring firewood collection opens 1 September
Spring firewood collection opens 1 September