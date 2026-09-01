Funding surprise stirs objection

Community groups, organisations and businesses will share in $110,000 in grants and sponsorship from the Rural City of Wangaratta, however, an allocation of funding to some groups was questioned on matters of due process. The issue occurred when an alternative motion was read to allocate funding to the Wangaratta Sports Carnival [$5000], Springhurst Recreation Reserve committee [$5380], and Tarrawingee Community Hall committee. However, Cr Allison Winters and Dave Fuller said they could not support the funding going to these three organisations, on the basis of upholding fair process. "It's not a criticism of the organisations or their projects, it's about whether these three should be added to the recommendation after the competitive assessment has already finished," Cr Winters said. "What objective and consistently relevant reasons do we have for reconsidering these three applications and not the other unsuccessful applicants?" Cr Benton used the Wangaratta Sports Carnival as an example and said they were unsuccessful with their application for sponsorship, so an alternative motion is being put forward to allocate funding through the community grants stream. He said irrespective of what comes forward from council officers, it is up to the councillors to make a decision. It will also award $11,427 to the Quick Response grant program in accordance to the community grants and sponsorship policy, less than the $25,137 in the original recommendation. Councillors Harry Bussell, Irene Grant, Harvey Benton and Tania Maxwell voted in favour of the amended motion, with Cr Winters and Cr Fuller against. Wangaratta resident Cassandra Pollock queried why the left over $25k could no be rather distributed to organisations who applied for funding. Marcus Goonan confirmed that all of the groups who were unsuccessful did not meet the funding requirements so they were ineligible. Other successful community grant recipients include: 1st Yarrunga Scout Group [$4232], Bobinawarrah Soldier Memorial Hall [$3000], Boorhaman Recreation Reserve [$3100], Cheshunt Public Hall and Recreation Reserve [$1650], Eldorado Centennial Park [$3100], Glenrowan PS [$3000], Myrrhee PS [$3092], NEMA [$5000], Ovens Landcare Network Inc [$1437], Project 365 [$2142], Tarrawingee FNC [$10,000], Wangaratta Players [$1700], Wang Ukes [$3800], Wangaratta Baptist Church [$5000], Wangaratta Bridge Club [$2250], Wangaratta Community Toy Library [$2000], Wangaratta Snowsports Young Development Group [$5405], and Wangaratta Table Tennis Association [$3955]. Successful tourism event grants: Brown Brothers Winery [$4000], Mustang Owners Club [$4000], and Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club [$2000]. Sponsorship grants: Loaves and Fishes Christians Caring [$10,000]. Applications for the 2026 funding rounds opened on 15 June and closed on 13 July. During the application period council's community and recreation team conducted community engagement sessions at Milawa Bakery Café, Glenrowan 1880 Café, Wangaratta Library, Chase Café and Ineeta Café Moyhu, engaging with about 21 community groups. A further 15 organisations sought individual assistance regarding eligibility requirements and project development. The economic development team also responded to enquiries relating to tourism and sponsorship funding opportunities. For more information visit https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Your-Council/2026-Grant-Program/Grant-Program-Recipients