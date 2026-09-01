Social media
Home page>News>Fundraising from the Kin...
News

Fundraising from the King River to Nepal

<p>FROM THE KING VALLEY TO THE HIMALAYAS: The decision to include a fundraising effort came from the many North East and with King Valley residents who have tiers and a deep love for Nepal, including NE Canoe Club members who are pictured paddling the Trisuli River in Nepal in 2025. PHOTO: Alison Parkinson </p>\\n
<p>FROM THE KING VALLEY TO THE HIMALAYAS: The decision to include a fundraising effort came from the many North East and with King Valley residents who have tiers and a deep love for Nepal, including NE Canoe Club members who are pictured paddling the Trisuli River in Nepal in 2025. PHOTO: Alison Parkinson </p>\\n

FROM THE KING VALLEY TO THE HIMALAYAS: The decision to include a fundraising effort came from the many North East and with King Valley residents who have tiers and a deep love for Nepal, including NE Canoe Club members who are pictured paddling the Trisuli River in Nepal in 2025. PHOTO: Alison Parkinson

Friends of the King River Paddling Film Festival to fundraise for Nepal this weekend
September 1, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive

Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive
Bright returns to grand final with Lions scalp; Hawks keep the dream alive
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
Sport

Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final

Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final
Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final
News

Spring firewood collection opens 1 September

Spring firewood collection opens 1 September
Spring firewood collection opens 1 September