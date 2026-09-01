Fundraising from the King River to Nepal

The devastating news of the recent mudslides and flooding in Nepal has struck a deep chord across North East Victoria and with local King Valley residents and others involved in the Friends of the King River Paddling Film Festival, which will be held at the Cheshunt Public Hall this Saturday 5 September. For those who have lived, travelled, trekked and paddled there, Nepal is not simply a destination but a place of friendships, shared adventures and community. The recent tragedy has created a strong desire to turn connection into action. Organisers have added fundraising for Nepal to the planned Friends of the King River Paddling Film Festival, presented by the Friends of the Upper King and North East Canoe Club in conjunction with NECMA. This will provide an opportunity for people to come together to raise awareness and experience our own King River while also raising funds for people and communities affected in Nepal. Kate and Dave Gilson and their family were living in Nepal during the catastrophic 2015 earthquake and became involved in recovery and community efforts in the months that followed. They have maintained a strong connection with the country, its rivers, environment and people ever since. Dave visits Nepal annually, leading the Department of Education Outdoor School's extension program, CEDA - Culture, Environment and (International) Development Adventure - taking year 10 students to Nepal and fostering meaningful cultural, environmental and community connections. Kate and Dave maintain connection with many Nepali people, including their friend and colleague professor Subodh Sharma, a freshwater ecologist with extensive knowledge of Nepal's rivers and affected communities, who is contributing his expertise to the event response. Members of NE Canoe Club have travelled through the affected region, including paddling the Trisuli River in 2025. Locals including Anita Cook of Inneta Cafe in Moyhu, a long-time visitor, who is set to trek in Nepal this November, is contributing delicious cakes and raffle prizes; a stunning framed photograph has been generously donated by Markwood locals Kevin McGennan and Helen Collins, who have shared a lifelong love of Nepal. Along with Anita, they trekked through the Langtang region in 2024 and have connections to the town of Syabrubesi, which has been devastated by flooding. The Mountainview Hotel in Whitfield, has donated, in addition to other fundraising support of Nepali staff who have friends and family directly effected, and Cheshunt’s Bruce Baxter of Paddlesports Australia are all contributing to the fundraiser. For them, supporting the appeal is one of many ways to give back to a country and its people who have become part of their lives and feel like family. The event is also partnering with Intrepid Travel Foundation/Red Cross Nepal Flood Appeal, with Intrepid Travel matching dollar for dollar every dollar raised up to $200,000. Fundraising for Nepal at the festival offers a way to acknowledge the connection, support people facing an incredibly difficult time, and celebrate the shared importance of rivers - from the King Valley to the Himalayas. Brought together quickly, this fundraising effort welcomes anyone else who would like to contribute. Raffle and specific auction prizes will be dedicated to Nepal fundraising, with donations also welcomed at the door. The 2026 World Paddling Film Festival is making its only Victorian stop in Cheshunt, showcasing a curated selection of the best whitewater kayaking, canoeing and wilderness adventure films from more than 800 international entries. The event begins with a community environmental working bee at 10.30am, focusing on revegetation and tree planting along the Upper King River, followed by an evening of films, woodfired pizzas and local drinks from 5.30pm, with films commencing at 7pm. A casual group paddle on the King River will also be held on Sunday 6 September. For tickets, contacts and information about the event, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival. If you aren't able to attend in person, you can donate online at https://www.theintrepidfoundation.org/t/nepal-flood-appeal, or drop into Ineetas Cafe, Moyhu - 50 cents from every coffee purchased between now and when Anita departs on her Nepal trekking adventure in November will be donated directly to family and community impacted by the disaster.