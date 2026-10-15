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Galen students leaving a legacy

<p>LEAVING THEIR MARK: Galen Catholic College VET (Vocational Education and Training) building and construction teacher Trent Allan with students Daemon Whybrow, Harry Saunders and Harvey Fitzgerald, who have been working on the new scoreboard at the school. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>LEAVING THEIR MARK: Galen Catholic College VET (Vocational Education and Training) building and construction teacher Trent Allan with students Daemon Whybrow, Harry Saunders and Harvey Fitzgerald, who have been working on the new scoreboard at the school. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

LEAVING THEIR MARK: Galen Catholic College VET (Vocational Education and Training) building and construction teacher Trent Allan with students Daemon Whybrow, Harry Saunders and Harvey Fitzgerald, who have been working on the new scoreboard at the school. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Scoreboard taking shape at Galen thanks to VET building students.
Simone Kerwin
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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