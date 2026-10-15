Galen students leaving a legacy

A new scoreboard is taking shape next to Galen Catholic College's main oval, with the help of the school's Vocational Education and Training (VET) building and construction students. A group of 25 students have had the chance to work on the project, which teacher Trent Allan said was giving them real-world industry experience in bringing a job to fruition. Since late in term three, the year 10 and 11 students have been working on the scoreboard, which will be used for football, cricket and soccer, and be a valuable addition to the school's sporting facilities. "The school's business manager, Simon Burns, approached me and asked if we could do it, and we welcomed it, as it's great experience for what actually happens on the job," Trent said. The multi-use scoreboard will be available for football and cricket, increasing the potential of the Galen oval - which already hosts sports days for local Catholic primary schools, as a drawcard for community sport. A number of local businesses have already offered their support for the project, and will have advertising panels displayed on the scoreboard. To further assist with construction costs, the school is inviting Galen families, alumni and community members to leave their mark on the structure, with a permanent recognition opportunity available on the back of the scoreboard for a contribution of $100. This recognition will be limited to the first 150 contributors, with any additional funds going to support future sporting equipment and infrastructure at Galen. If you would like to contribute to the project, visit https://galencatholiccollegeonlinestore.myshopify.com/