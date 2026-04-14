More than 15 keen and curious pairs of eyes and ears gathered at the Wangaratta Art gallery on Friday afternoon to hear Helen Hill share insights into works from current exhibition ‘Affording Truth’.

Affording Truth explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work 14 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

Helen spoke to the gallery design, conceptual ideas presented through the works on display, and facilitated discussions among the attendees.

Tours will run on the second Friday of each month from 2pm, run by friendly volunteer guides for an engaging tour of current exhibitions.

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said the intention behind the initiative is to offer visitors and the community another way of engaging with exhibitions.

"People can gain a little bit more insight and information about the exhibitions and have the opportunity to ask questions," she said.

Rachel said the volunteers and Wangaratta Art Gallery Friend group who lead the tours are very experienced.

"So many of them are artists, teachers and have worked in the area and we wanted to make use of their expertise as well and to have that connection with the with the community," she said.

"We're very thankful to them for donating their time and it's just a wonderful way to connect them with the community.

"It's open to absolutely everybody, all are welcome from old folk to kids, and all in between."

Contact the gallery@wangaratta.vic.gov.au for further information, or if you'd like to book a guided tour for another time or day.