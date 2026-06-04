Wangaratta’s Paula Collins has been recognised as a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Mental Health Award of the 2026 Victorian Rural Health Awards.

Mrs Collins is an associate lecturer in rural mental health education with the University of Melbourne’s Department of Rural Health in Wangaratta and has worked with the Going Rural Health team for the past three years, supporting allied health and nursing students on mental health placements across rural and remote services in the Hume region.

She also delivers mental health and wellbeing education to students and service providers, helping build knowledge, confidence and capability in rural healthcare settings.

Mrs Collins said growing up and living in a small rural community had given her firsthand insight into the challenges people with mental health conditions face when trying to access services.

She said that experience, along with her occupational therapy studies and local practice, had shown her how important it was to expose students to a broad range of services and equip them with the skills to support people experiencing mental health concerns.

“It is an honour to be recognised,” she said.

“I appreciate the acknowledgement and the opportunity to highlight the importance of rural mental health education and support.”

Mrs Collins said one of the most rewarding parts of her role was supervising occupational therapy students during rural mental health placements and helping them build the confidence to support people wherever they may work.

“I often remind students that they never know when someone experiencing mental health challenges may seek their support,” she said.

“Having the skills, knowledge and confidence to assist people in any environment is invaluable and something that will benefit them throughout their careers.”

Mrs Collins also used the nomination to acknowledge colleagues Tara Case, Vanessa Jacob and Dr Tegan Podubinski, who were nominated in the Outstanding Contribution by a Mentor or Supervisor Award category.

If anyone would like to learn more about Going Rural Health, please email going-ruralhealth@unimelb.edu.au.