A former Wangaratta businessman is set to be jailed for “highly depraving” historic sexual offending against a boy under 16.

The 89-year-old appeared at Wangaratta County Court on Tuesday to hear his sentence indication, which he accepted.

Limited details of the alleged offending were heard in court, but the elderly man faced seven charges of indecent acts against one boy under 16, who regarded the accused as a father figure.

While there were no charges accusing sexual penetration, it’s alleged the man made the boy perform “highly depraved” acts upon him over a five-year period, which involved making the victim wear women’s clothes and lipstick during some of the alleged offending.

“It’s a degrading form of humiliation… it’s difficult to describe,” prosecutor David Gray said.

The man was committed to stand trial on 13 charges in September 2023, and the case has experienced numerous delays since.

A trial commenced in August 2024, but it was suspended after the accused suffered a heart attack during the trial.

A majority of witnesses had already given pre-recorded evidence in preparation for a fresh trial, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled on Monday.

As part of a deal struck prior to the sentence indication on Tuesday, six charges were dropped.

Mr Gray said throughout the delays in the trial and the significant time that has passed since the offending, there had not been a “skerrick” of remorse shown by the accused who entered his plea almost three years after being ordered to trial.

“It’s staggering the fact there is no remorse whatsoever,” he said.

“He knew very well this [plea deal] was open to him.”

Defence counsel Chris Oldham said his client, who turns 90 this year, has multiple medical conditions including leukemia and requires a walking frame to get around.

He has lived in a North East aged care home since 2023.

Mr Oldham said the man held no danger to the community and even a short prison stay could see him dying in custody, given his old age and being away from his family.

Judge Anne Hassan acknowledged the man’s now “decrepit” state, but indicated he would serve six months behind bars on a partially suspended jail term.

He had served 31 days in jail prior to standing for trial.

Judge Hassan adjourned the matter for a plea hearing on Wednesday at Wangaratta County Court and expected to formally sentence the man this week.