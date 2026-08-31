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Gambling reform aims to protect the vulnerable

<p>IT\\'S COSTING YOU: The Gambling Reform Bill introduces new measures to protect vulnerable people, including problem gamblers. IMAGE: La Neve/AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>IT\\'S COSTING YOU: The Gambling Reform Bill introduces new measures to protect vulnerable people, including problem gamblers. IMAGE: La Neve/AdobeStock</p>\\n

IT'S COSTING YOU: The Gambling Reform Bill introduces new measures to protect vulnerable people, including problem gamblers. IMAGE: La Neve/AdobeStock

New restrictions to protect customers and strengthen National Self Exclusion Register.
North East Media
August 31, 2026 • 01:00

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