An alleged botched drug deal in the Wangaratta CBD and a high-speed police chase have left a Gapsted man facing an inevitable stint in prison, a court has heard.

The 30-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a prison link for an unopposed application to have his matter heard in the lower court.

The court heard on 7 July last year the accused allegedly drove a Volkswagen Golf affixed with stolen number plates into the Co Store carpark complex in Wangaratta.

After his partner left the passenger seat to enter the Co Store, he was allegedly joined by a man in the car who had arrived a short time after.

Wangaratta detectives in the area recognised the vehicle in the carpark and pulled up behind it.

As one of the detectives approached the accused at the driver’s door, the man allegedly turned the car on and attempted to reverse out before the officer ripped the keys out of the car.

The accused then allegedly jumped out of the car and fled, running down the carpark staircase and towards Faithfull Street.

His passenger remained in the car, where police allegedly seized 83g methylamphetamine, 57.8g of 1.4 butanediol, a small amount of morphine, a silver revolver and drug paraphernalia, all hidden in the vehicle.

Analysis of the 30-year-old’s phone allegedly showed a tick list of money owed for drugs and multiple discussions of selling drugs.

There was also a video which allegedly showed the accused firing the revolver.

The accused would not be brought into custody until 18 July, when he allegedly reached 200km/h on the Monash Freeway in Melbourne trying to evade police in a stolen red Ford Mustang.

The court heard the vehicle was stolen from a Truganina home on 4 June.

Police spiked the vehicle’s tyres and followed the Mustang until it came to a stop in Burwood, where the accused allegedly fled and left his partner in the passenger seat.

He went to hide at the rear of a nearby garden, until he came out and surrendered himself when surrounded by police.

He was remanded into custody, where he has been for the past 293 days.

Defence counsel Tamsin Khor admitted a prison stint was inevitable for her client who would be pleading guilty to a combination of charges.

The court heard the man had a number of priors within the North East and Border areas since 2014.

Prosecutor Peter Baccanello said both the man's partner and the passenger of the vehicle at the Co Store were questioned by police, with the partner charged with drug possession.

Magistrate Ian Watkins granted the summary jurisdiction application and remanded the man in custody to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 20 July.

The court heard the average sentence for drug trafficking below a commercial quantity was one year and 10 months.