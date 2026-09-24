GeekCon attracts large crowd

GeekCon again proved a success, with 780 people walking through the doors of the Wangaratta Library on Saturday afternoon to indulge in all things pop culture. Wangaratta Library's Tanya Hopper said the free event attracted people of all ages, and offered a local outlet for those who love comics, gaming, cosplay and pop culture. "A lot of people can't get to Melbourne for events like this that are held in the city, and it can also be too overwhelming for those who are neurodivergent to attend the big conventions," she said. "Not everybody is into sport, so this is another entertainment offering for our community." Saturday's event included a cosplay parade and competition, tabletop gaming and live action role play, interactive workshops and demonstrations, and stalls manned by local creators and vendors. The annual event is coordinated by library staff in conjunction with the Rural City of Wangaratta, Engage, and Amplify, as part of the state government's Victorian Youth Fest, a month-long celebration of young people. While part of the Victorian Youth Fest events line-up, the Wangaratta event is designed for all ages.