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Give A Gift Appeal returns to bring Christmas joy

<p>IT\\'S ALL ABOUT GIVING: Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) urge other local businesses and individuals to donate to the annual Give A Gift Appeal.; </p>\\n
<p>IT\\'S ALL ABOUT GIVING: Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) urge other local businesses and individuals to donate to the annual Give A Gift Appeal.; </p>\\n

IT'S ALL ABOUT GIVING: Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) urge other local businesses and individuals to donate to the annual Give A Gift Appeal.;

Donate now to support the Give A Gift Appeal
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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