Give A Gift Appeal returns to bring Christmas joy

For Christmas 2026, Gateway Health, Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) and the Centre Against Violence (CAV) are once again partnering through the Give a Gift Appeal to support children and young people across Northeast Victoria and Southern NSW. Last year, more than 618 children and young people received Christmas gifts through the appeal, with a further 70 children and young people supported through partner organisations. Local businesses, community groups and individuals are invited to help make Christmas brighter for local children and young people. You can help by: • Donating new and unwrapped gifts; • Making a financial donation via Give a Gift appeal donation link; • Promoting the appeal through your networks; • Supporting media and awareness activities. Businesses and organisations are also invited to submit their logo to be recognised as an official appeal supporter across our social media channels. The donation deadline is Thursday 10 December 2026 You can help bring joy to local children and young people this Christmas by donating toys and games, sporting and outdoor equipment, art and craft supplies, sensory toys, and gift cards. Together, we can help ensure hundreds of local children and young people experience the joy, excitement, and magic of Christmas. Donation points include Gateway Health 45-47 Mackay Street, Wangaratta and 155 High Street, Wodonga, UMFC 569 Young Street, Albury, 27-29 Stanley Street, Wodonga and 36 Mackay Street, Wangaratta, Toyworld Wangaratta 48-50 Murphy Street (purchase a gift at the store to place under Bill’s Wishing Tree), and Oak FM 104 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta. Gateway Health, UMFC and the CAV thank you for your continued support and generosity.