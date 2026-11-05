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Glenrowan Primary School to celebrate 150 years

<p>SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE: Glenrowan PS students Bert Welland, Mira Fraser and Poppy Vogel with the time capsule that will be buried to mark the school\\'s 150th anniversary. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE: Glenrowan PS students Bert Welland, Mira Fraser and Poppy Vogel with the time capsule that will be buried to mark the school\\'s 150th anniversary. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE: Glenrowan PS students Bert Welland, Mira Fraser and Poppy Vogel with the time capsule that will be buried to mark the school's 150th anniversary. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Community invited to bring their stories and help celebrate 150 years of education
Jordan Duursma
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

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