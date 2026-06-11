Winton Festival of Speed (WFOS26) is proud to announce a new partnership with professional Hot Air Balloon provider, Goldrush Ballooning, the latest addition to the lifestyle and cultural experiences taking one of Australia’s leading historic racing events to the next level.

The collaboration between WFOS26 and Goldrush Ballooning will enable paying attendees to take part in Hot Air Balloon rides departing from the Winton Motor Raceway Skidpan.

Flights commence at 6:30am on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning of WFOS26, affording passengers unrivalled views of the region's breathtaking natural beauty.

Balloons departing from Winton will accompany a group of balloons taking off from nearby Benalla, touring a region renowned for its vibrant ballooning culture.

This latest addition is part of WFOS26 organisers’ commitment to blend world-class historic motorsport with immersive regional cultural activities.

WFOS26 organising lead, Emma Deane said welcoming Goldrush Ballooning to the Winton Festival of Speed has been her long-term ambition.

“I’ve been to Winton and Benalla more times than I can recall and I’ve often thought to myself what it would be like to have the local hot air balloons integrated into Winton events," she said.

“The combination of Australian motorsport and hot air ballooning works hand-in-hand, both require early starts and tend to draw authentic and enthusiastic crowds.

"I’ll be one of the first to secure my position in one of the baskets, because they will sell out quickly.”

Goldrush Ballooning will be bringing two Balloons on Saturday and Sunday to launch from the Winton Skidpan.

“When the opportunity arose to join the Winton Festival of Speed and launch two of our balloons from the Skidpan, it was a straightforward decision to partner with the event.” Paul Gibbs from Goldrush Ballooning said.

“The Benalla region is known for its vibrant Hot Air Ballooning community.

"We had the Art of Flight Festival here in Benalla in early April. It was a sight to behold seeing 30 Balloons launching at various times, but the best views are appreciated from up there in the sky.

“We’re excited to bring Goldrush Ballooning to the Winton Festival of Speed and its incredible community – they will be treated to a fresh perspective of the North-East region.”

Tickets are available now via the Goldrush Ballooning booking page on their website.

Balloon flights are taking off on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July, from 6:30am each morning.

Flight duration is four hours before landing, where passengers will then be transported back to the Winton Motor Raceway.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/winton-festival-of-speed-2026, all children under 17-years-old free.