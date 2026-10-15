Governments must demonstrate a duty of care

The High Court of Australia has ruled in favour of a Hunter Valley community group in the nation's first ever climate change case. The finding demonstrates planning authorities are legally required to consider the local climate impacts of a coal mine’s downstream emissions before granting approval to expand. It shows that governments have a 'duty of care' in the planning decisions which includes the impact of climate change. The High Court upheld the unanimous NSW Court of Appeal ruling that the Independent Planning Commission had failed a mandatory legal obligation “it approved the expansion of MACH Energy’s Mount Pleasant coal mine without considering how pollution from coal the mine exports would affect the region through increased bushfire risk, drought, flooding and extreme heat". With the imminent state election, it is an important policy filter “does the policy of party demonstrate a duty of care and reduce greenhouse gas emissions?” Steve Manning, the Independent for Ovens Valley has a clear stance on Electrifying Everything to cut the cost of energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Renewable Energy. Where do other candidates stand on duty of care? Russell Sully, South Wangaratta What's in Tim McCurdy's briefcase? I thought it rather odd that Tim McCurdy (Ovens Valley MP) would be out and about with Senator Bridget McKenzie spruiking the federal Coalition's fuel excise and immigration policies in the middle of a state election campaign (“Coalition targets bowser pain and Labor [sic] shortages”, Wangaratta Chronicle 9 October 2026). Why would promoting federal policies that the state Nationals have no power to implement help Mr McCurdy's re-election campaign? Surely there must be something more useful tucked away in his own policy briefcase. Curious, I decided to find out what Mr McCurdy could be spruiking instead. I started with his website, where I discovered that he had served on just one parliamentary committee during the current parliament: the Dispute Resolution Committee. Unfortunately, that proved a dead end. There had been no disputed bills, so the committee hadn't met. Not Tim's fault, I thought. Next, I turned to the Parliament of Victoria website. Bingo! Mr McCurdy had presented a petition to parliament, “Shining a light on the Big Buffalo Dam expansion”, as his website puts it. Alas, in an electorate of some 59,000 people, the petition had attracted just 87 signatures. I was beginning to worry. No committee meetings in four years and a petition supported by barely 0.15 per cent of the electorate. Not much to show for a parliamentary term. Still, I had saved the most promising avenue until last: his work as a Shadow Minister. Mr McCurdy has an impressive collection of portfolios: Water, Liquor and Gaming, Racing, Veterans Affairs and Consumer Affairs. Five portfolios. Surely enough to keep anyone busy. Anticipating a gold mine of policy announcements and initiatives, I searched the Victorian Nationals' website. Unfortunately, despite my best efforts, I couldn't find a single policy relating to any of his five portfolios. So, my little investigation has taught me two things. First, I now understand why Tim McCurdy is campaigning alongside Bridget McKenzie on federal fuel excise and immigration policies. His own policy briefcase appears to be empty. Second, perhaps Mr McCurdy needs to tell the people of Ovens Valley what he has actually achieved as their local member over the past four years. I've looked, but I'm struggling to find out. Jeff Faithfull, Wangaratta