As the need for food relief in Wangaratta grows, local service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring is working to replenish its stores through Saturday morning's Grab a Grocery drive.

The initiative, which drew $5000 worth of food donations from locals when it was last conducted in May, will tomorrow run from 9am to 12.30pm outside Wangaratta's Coles supermarket.

Shoppers will be encouraged to add one or more extra items to their morning grocery run, and contribute them to a collection outside the store, which will be manned by charity volunteers in yellow or blue Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring vests.

The donated food will be used to stock shelves at the service's food pantry in Greta Road.

This store operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, with the support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring chairperson Anita Walker said the rising need for support in the community was evident through the tri-weekly pantry sessions.

"I have chatted to Vinnies and Open Door Neighbourhood House, and they are also seeing increased need," she said.

"Utility bills are a big problem, so if we can provide some food and free up money for people to keep on top of bills, that's a win."

Ms Walker said Loaves and Fishes was seeking basic staple non-perishable items through Saturday's food drive, including UHT milk; breakfast cereal; sauce; rice; jam, peanut butter, honey and Vegemite; instant noodles; pasta sauce; canned tuna, vegetables and fruit; baked beans and spaghetti; sweet and savoury biscuits; coffee, Milo and sugar; juice and cordial; snacks; toiletries; laundry detergent; and dishwashing liquid.

For those unable to be at Coles on Saturday, donations can also be made by visiting http://wesleyancommunitycare.supporterhub.net.au/donations/new-donation-page-153

* In addition to LF-CC, emergency food relief is also available in Wangaratta via a phone service operated by The Salvation Army, which can be accessed by calling (03) 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Other food relief avenues include the St Vincent de Paul Society (call 5722 4959 between 1pm and 3pm to make an appointment), Open Door Neighbourhood House, and Carevan meals, provided on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Apex Park pavilion from 6pm to 7pm.