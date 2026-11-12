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Grab a Grocery to spread the festive joy

<p>SPREADING CHRISTMAS JOY: Preparing for Saturday morning\\'s Grab a Grocery drive were (from left) Robyn Britt, Peter Jones, Pam Lewis, Deb Coleman and Karen Oddie.</p>\\n
<p>SPREADING CHRISTMAS JOY: Preparing for Saturday morning\\'s Grab a Grocery drive were (from left) Robyn Britt, Peter Jones, Pam Lewis, Deb Coleman and Karen Oddie.</p>\\n

SPREADING CHRISTMAS JOY: Preparing for Saturday morning's Grab a Grocery drive were (from left) Robyn Britt, Peter Jones, Pam Lewis, Deb Coleman and Karen Oddie.

Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring's Grab a Grocery drive is this Saturday at Woolworths
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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