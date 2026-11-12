Grab a Grocery to spread the festive joy

As Christmas fast approaches, local service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring is working to replenish its stores through Saturday morning's Grab a Grocery drive. The initiative, which drew $5000 worth of food donations from locals when it was last conducted in May including $1200 donated online, will run from 9am to 1pm outside Wangaratta's Woolworths supermarket. Shoppers will be encouraged to add one or more extra items to their morning grocery run, and contribute them to a collection outside the store, which will be manned by charity volunteers in yellow or blue Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring vests. The donated food will be used to stock shelves at the service's food pantry in Greta Road. This store operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, with the support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps. Ms Walker said Loaves and Fishes was seeking basic staple non-perishable items through Saturday's food drive, including UHT milk; breakfast cereal; sauce; rice; jam, peanut butter, honey, maple syrup, and Vegemite; instant noodles; pasta sauce; canned tuna, vegetables and fruit; baked beans and spaghetti; sweet and savoury biscuits; coffee, Milo and sugar; juice and cordial; snacks; toiletries; laundry detergent; and dishwashing liquid and festive treats such as canned ham, Christmas biscuits, bon bons, wrapping paper, Christmas puddings and cakes, fruit mince tarts and gravy. For those unable to be at Woolworths on Saturday, donations can also be made by visiting http://wesleyancommunitycare.supporterhub.net.au/donations/new-donation-page-153.