Green waste returned to the community as compost

Green waste collected across the Rural City of Wangaratta is being returned to the community as compost, with Wangaratta West Primary School, Whitfield District Primary School, and Wangaratta Community Garden among the first to receive free compost through council’s Compost Give Back Program. The program was launched earlier this year and invited local schools, early learning centres and community groups to apply for compost produced from council’s kerbside Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection. The program gives locally produced compost back to the community for use in gardens, outdoor learning spaces, landscaping and revegetation projects. Food and garden organics collected through the kerbside FOGO service are processed into nutrient-rich compost, helping keep organic material out of landfill and turning it into a useful resource for the community. Throughout November, residents with larger quantities of garden waste that cannot be accommodated in their kerbside FOGO bin can drop off eligible green waste free of charge at council transfer stations. The free drop-off provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of larger quantities of garden waste and clear excess vegetation from their properties ahead of the fire season. Residents can check transfer station locations and opening hours here www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Transfer-Stations Mayor Irene Grant said it was great to see the community’s green waste being turned into compost and returned to local schools and community groups. “It’s also a timely opportunity for residents to clear excess garden vegetation from their properties ahead of the fire season,” she said. Eligible green waste includes untreated organic garden vegetation such as grass clippings, leaves, weeds, flowers, small branches and shrubs. Treated, stained, laminated, manufactured or construction timber is not classified as green waste and is not included in the free drop-off. Since council’s organics facility was commissioned in late 2019, approximately 15,000 tonnes of compost have been produced, averaging around 3000 tonnes annually from approximately 5000 tonnes of green waste each year. The compost has previously been used as a soil conditioner for rehabilitating landfill cells and is now being trialled in council-managed parks and gardens, as well as through commercial markets.