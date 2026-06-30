Independent federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has called on the federal government to urgently respond to the Senate inquiry into bank closures, as regional communities continue to lose essential banking services.

Dr Haines raised the issue in Parliament, pressing the Treasurer on why the government has still failed to provide a response to the inquiry more than two years after its report was handed down.

“Regional communities too often feel like they’re the last to get services and the first to lose them – and that is exactly what we are seeing with bank closures,” Dr Haines said.

“Banking is an essential service, yet too many regional Australians are being left behind as branches continue to disappear.”

The Senate inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia found that 596 regional towns that once had bank branches now have none, and recommended that access to financial services be formally recognised as an essential service, alongside guaranteed access to cash and in-person banking.

In question time, Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged the importance of regional banking, underscoring how “local banks can be the lifeblood of country towns” and that “we know how important they are.”

The Treasurer also pointed to government measures including a temporary halt on branch closures.

“We’ve negotiated a moratorium on branch closures for 2½ years," Mr Chalmers said.

He said the government had also introduced alternative services, including Bank@Post.

Dr Haines said while these steps are welcome, they do not replace the need for a clear, formal government response to the Senate inquiry and a long-term plan to guarantee access to banking services in the regions.

“This is not just about convenience – it is about fairness, safety and basic access to essential services,” she said.

“For many people in regional communities – particularly older Australians – face-to-face banking that they rely on is not available.

“With unreliable internet and rising scams and financial misinformation, in-person banking is critical to staying safe and in control of finances.

“In towns like Alexandra in the southern part of my electorate, locals are now forced to travel up to two hours round trip just to complete basic over-the-counter transactions.”

Dr Haines said the government has now had more than two years to respond to the Senate inquiry and must act without further delay.

“Regional communities deserve certainty," she said.

"It is time to formally respond to the inquiry, recognise banking as an essential service, and guarantee real access to cash and in-person banking before more towns lose their last branch.”