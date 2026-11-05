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Have your say on fair access to sport, facilities

<p>ON THE MOVE: Wangaratta is a great sporting community and can now is the time to comment on access to local sports and facilities. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>ON THE MOVE: Wangaratta is a great sporting community and can now is the time to comment on access to local sports and facilities. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

ON THE MOVE: Wangaratta is a great sporting community and can now is the time to comment on access to local sports and facilities. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Council aims to improve sport access for women and girls; your chance to comment on policy.
Steve Kelly
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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