Have your say on fair access to sport, facilities

Three policies aimed at making community sport facilities fairer to access, particularly for women and girls, are on public exhibition after a unanimous call from councillors for residents and clubs to get involved. Director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan told the recent meeting of Wangaratta council that the Community Sport Facility Booking Policy, Community Sport Fair Access Policy and Fair Access Action Plan had been reviewed to align with Victorian government requirements, the Fair Access Policy Roadmap and the Gender Equality Act 2020. "An endorsed fair access policy and action plan are required to maintain eligibility for the Victorian government sport and recreation infrastructure funding," Mr Goonan said. The documents build on versions adopted in 2024. After consultation, a further report will return to council with feedback and any proposed changes. Under the resolution, the documents can be adopted without another council vote if no submissions request changes. Cr Tania Maxwell, who moved the motion, urged people to read the documents and make a submission. "It's really important to bring our community along with us," she said. "If you're not sure how to provide submissions, contact your local councillor and I'm sure they can assist you on how to do that." Cr Allison Winters drew on her own experience. "Sport plays a really important role in our communities," she said. "As a teenager I moved to a new community of about 800 people. "It was a local football and netball club that I got involved in and that's how I got to meet so many new people in a new town. "I think it's really important that we look beyond simply having what facilities are available, but consider who actually gets to use them, when they can access them and whether they feel welcome." Deputy Mayor Harvey Benton also encouraged the community to "examine the policies, make sure that you understand them" and send in comments.