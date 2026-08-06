Women seeking to better understand the changes that can come with midlife are encouraged to attend a free information session at the Wangaratta Library next week.

'Foggy and Furious: 40s and Beyond' will be presented by Kristy Dillon from India Grace Holistics at the Docker Street library from 6.30pm on Thursday 13 August.

The session, designed for women in their 40s, 50s and beyond, aims to help participants better understand their health and wellbeing.

It will explore factors that can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, sleep disruption, mood changes and low energy, and provide practical information on ways to support wellbeing during this stage of life.

A functional nutrition practitioner, counsellor and lifestyle educator, Kristy works with people experiencing exhaustion, hormonal changes and other midlife health challenges.

Her approach combines functional nutrition, counselling, nervous system regulation and behaviour change strategies.

Through the session with Kristy, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of the biological factors influencing their wellbeing, and leave with practical steps they can take to support lasting change.

Bookings are essential for the free session, and can be made by visiting https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library or contacting library staff on 5721 2366 or via email at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au