Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting community members to have their say as it develops a new community engagement plan that will guide how the health service listens to, works with and responds to the people it serves.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the initiative aims to ensure the voices of patients, families, carers, staff and community partners help shape the future direction of healthcare services across the region.

Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts through an online survey which is open until 7 April, or by calling NHW directly, with Ms Fifis saying feedback will help NHW better understand community priorities, strengthen partnerships and ensure decisions about services and programs reflect the needs of the region.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

“We want to better understand how people would like to connect with us, how we can strengthen partnerships and how community voices can help guide decisions about the future of healthcare in our region.

“This engagement process is about listening.

"We want to hear from patients, families, carers, local organisations, businesses and community groups so we can build a plan that truly reflects the needs and priorities of our region.”

NHW board chair Ruth Kneebone said community input would play an important role in shaping how the organisation engages with the region into the future.

“Our health service exists to support the wellbeing of our community, and meaningful engagement is essential to that,” Ms Kneebone said.

“By sharing their experiences, ideas and feedback, community members can help ensure our services continue to evolve and meet the changing needs of people across the North East.”

NHW is encouraging everyone who lives, works in or accesses healthcare in the region to take part.

Community members can learn more and share their feedback at: northeasthealth.org.au/have-your-say/