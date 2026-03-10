Centre Against Violence is launching Mind the Flowers in Wangaratta and Wodonga, a free program designed for adults aged 18 years and over who are seeking therapeutic support.

No art experience is needed.

The program begins on 30 April in Wangaratta and 4 June in Wodonga.

Therapeutic support worker Neene Weight said the group brings together her professional experience and personal passion.

“Working as a therapeutic support worker with CAV has been a defining part of my career, shaping both my professional practice and creative approach to supporting victim-survivors of sexual assault and family violence," Neene said.

"Alongside this work, I’ve long been drawn to the medicinal, symbolic and folklore qualities of herbs and flowers. A passion my friends know well through my many “wild entrepreneurial’ ideas."

"Recently, these two worlds began to merge when I saw an opportunity to share floriography also known as the ‘Language of Flowers’.

"This practice became especially popular in the Victorian era when people used flowers to send messages or express feelings without speaking.

"Each flower carried its own meaning, almost like a secret code.

"One flower might symbolise hope, another strength, another comfort.

"As I explored this further, I began to see how these symbolic qualities could gently support people experiencing trauma-related negative thought patterns."

By creating something beautiful with a reframed message, participants can explore grounding, reflection and emotional expression in a safe and symbolic way.

From this, Mind the Flowers emerged, a therapeutic group that honours the resilience of victim-survivors while drawing on the quiet wisdom of nature.

It is a space where creativity, symbolism and trauma-informed care meet and where flowers become not only objects of beauty but also tools for healing.

Mind the Flowers is open to adults of all genders.

While Mind the Flowers supports participants in recognising and reframing unhelpful thought patterns, we also offer the Empowered Healing Group.

This group is open to women and gender diverse people 18 years and over and focuses more directly on the impacts of trauma and the development of emotional resilience.

They offer a sanctuary where strength, hope, and connection can be nurtured through shared experience and guided exploration.

CAV will also run its Empowered Healing Group, an eight-week therapeutic program beginning 28 April in Wangaratta and 1 May in Wodonga.

Both programs are free to attend.

These groups are for people seeking therapeutic support rather than urgent crisis assistance.

If you or someone you know needs support due to family violence, contact The Orange Door Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 1800 271 157, or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188 for 24/7 after hours crisis support.

If you or someone you know needs support due to sexual assault, contact Centre Against Violence Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 03 5722 2203, or the Sexual Assault Crisis Line on 1800 806 292 for 24/7 support.

If you are in immediate danger, call the police on 000.

For more information on our groups go to https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/how-we-help/#group-work or to register interest, email intake@cav.org.au or call 03 5722 2203.