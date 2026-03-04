The Victorian government’s ADHD diagnosis reforms are expected to come into effect later this year.

But what exactly will this mean?

Earlier this year, the Victorian government announced GPs will be able to diagnose and treat ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in children and adults.

Currently, adults can only be diagnosed and prescribed medication by a psychiatrist, while children must see a pediatrician or a psychiatrist.

As such, people trying to get diagnosed incur high out-of-pocket costs and can endure long wait times of up to six to 12 months.

Under new reforms GPs will be able to undertake training to expand their scope of practice so they can safely diagnose, treat and prescribe medication for ADHD in adults and children aged 6 years and over.

Wangaratta resident Daniel Fredsberg was diagnosed with ADHD last year at 53 years old.

Speaking to his late diagnosis, he said one of the main barriers for him was financial constraints, which deterred him from getting assessed for several years.

“It was costly… I can’t remember exactly how much but it was close to the $1000 mark,” he said.

In the wake of new reforms announced for Victoria, Daniel feels hopeful about financial and wait time barriers changing, allowing for more people to get the proper support they need.

But he has concerns about the logistics of training GPs to be able to diagnose and treat ADHD.

“It sounds like a good idea in theory… the fact that it won’t cost as much will help close this barrier,” he said.

“However, I would like to know more details about what the training process will look like."

After getting a referral from his GP, he said the diagnostic process took about two or three weeks before he got his assessment confirming he had the disability.

But life has certainly improved for him since this revelation.

“Having a diagnosis has made things easier; knowing now I know have ADHD, I can work to manage it,” he said.

“It can be very frustrating living with it at times, but the diagnosis has helped me understand myself better and have more compassion for myself.”

He encouraged anyone who thinks they might have ADHD to seek an assessment if they have the means to.

“It’s never too late to get a diagnosis and it will give you that peace of mind,” he said.