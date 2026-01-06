As Victorian’s prepare for back-to-back days of soaring temperatures, Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics are sharing tips to help stay safe and beat the heat.

High temperatures can negatively affect medical conditions such as chronic illnesses, while also increasing the risk of serious heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

AV State Health Commander Ross Salathiel said although heat stroke is entirely preventable, it is fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases.

“While people most at risk are the elderly, young children and those with medical conditions, heat and heat-related illnesses can affect anybody,” he said.

“Heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency that happens when the body overheats and can no longer cool itself down.

“If you or someone else is experiencing symptoms such as confusion, seizures, excessive sweating or no sweating, collapsing or loss of consciousness, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

“To reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, find a cool place to stay such as shopping centres or at home with fans and air conditioning, use sun protection such as wearing a hat and sunscreen, and avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day.”

AV is also encouraging everyone to stay informed by downloading the VicEmergency App.

For non-life-threatening situations that still require a medical response, Mr Salathiel encouraged Victorians to use available alternative care options.

“Our priority will always be responding to the sickest people and we ask Victorians to help us save ambulances for emergencies by knowing their healthcare options,” he said.

“If you need timely medical care and health advice but don’t need an emergency response, consider a free online video call with the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED) or visiting your local Urgent Care Clinic,” he said.

“Other useful resources are Nurse-On-Call (1300 60 60 24) which offers free medical advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and your local GP or pharmacy.”

Here are Ambulance Victoria's top hot weather tips:

• Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly throughout the day.

• Take care around water - supervise children and keep an eye on friends.

• Keep cool by using air conditioning and fans whenever possible.

• Wear a hat and sunscreen and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

• For more information on staying safe in the heat, visit www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au or the Ambulance Victoria website at www.ambulance.vic.gov.au/heat-health.

For non-life-threatening emergencies:

• Victorian Virtual Emergency Department

If it’s not an emergency, you can seek help from:

• Nurse on Call (24/7) - 1300 60 60 24

• Urgent Care Clinics

• Better Health Channel

• Your local GP or pharmacist