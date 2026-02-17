Gateway Health is proud to announce that its highly successful Endorsed Midwife Care Program, which has supported more than 270 women since 2021, will continue for the next 12 months thanks to the generous support of Hume Bank.

The program provides a free, culturally appropriate, trauma-informed continuity of care model for vulnerable and disadvantaged women, including those with high-risk pregnancies who face the greatest risk of poor maternal and infant outcomes.

As of February 2025, 37 per cent of clients identified as culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI), with the majority of CALD participants from refugee backgrounds, including Congolese and Burundian women, most of whom are Swahili speaking.

For these women and their families, developing trust, building relationships, and receiving consistent care are critical.

Evidence-based outcomes show women in the program are more likely to have a normal birth, deliver at term, experience positive labour, and successfully breastfeed.

“This program changes lives,” Trent Dean, CEO of Gateway Health, said.

“Hume Bank’s generous support ensures we can continue for another 12 months, and we continue to encourage donations and wider community support so we can keep providing safe, trusted, and culturally appropriate maternity care to the women who need it most.”

Hume Bank has a long-standing record of championing women’s health, community wellbeing, and initiatives addressing domestic and family violence.

Their commitment demonstrates how partnerships with local organisations can be truly transformative.

"We believe every woman deserves access to safe, trusted healthcare, especially during life’s most vulnerable moments," Stephen Capello, CEO of Hume Bank, said.

"That’s why we’re proud to support Gateway Health’s Endorsed Midwife Care Program, which delivers culturally safe, trauma-informed care to women who need it most.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to community wellbeing and our belief that when we invest in people, we help build a stronger, more secure future for everyone."

To help strengthen the program’s long-term sustainability, Gateway Health will introduce a fee-for-service model, while ensuring that vulnerable and at-risk women continue to receive care free of charge.

Despite this change, the service still faces ongoing financial pressures.