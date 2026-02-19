Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting people living with disability, their families, carers, staff and the wider community to have their say to help develop a Disability Action Plan for 2026–2029.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the plan guides how NHW works to make its services more accessible, inclusive and responsive for people living with disability, and stressed that community involvement is essential to ensuring the plan reflects real experiences and needs.

"The plan will outline practical actions to reduce barriers and improve experiences for patients, families, visitors and staff," she said.

“We are committed to providing health services that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming for everyone.

“These voices are critical in shaping how we improve accessibility and inclusion across our services.”

Ms Fifis said NHW has already taken a number of practical steps to improve accessibility and inclusion across its services, including:

• installation of sealed, accessible car parking at the Community Care Centre to improve access for patients, carers and visitors;

• employment of a disability storyteller to share her lived experience of Down syndrome with staff, supporting greater understanding and inclusive practice;

• development of a Quick Guide for staff on welcoming assistance dogs, alongside staff training on the importance of assistance dogs as partners in healthcare;

• creation of an accessibility resource kit to support patients who experience communication barriers; and

• recognition and visibility of the contribution of staff members living with disability, reinforcing inclusion as a valued and integral part of NHW’s workforce.

NHW is encouraging anyone who uses or interacts with its services to take part, including people living with disability.

People are invited to share their views by completing a short survey.

Visit nhw.org.au or call NHW Disability Support on 0427 416 960 to share your thoughts.