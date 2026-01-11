Centre Against Violence is inviting women and gender diverse victim survivors of sexual or family violence to take part in Empowered Healing, a free eight-week therapeutic group program designed to support safety, connection and recovery.

Empowered Healing offers a gentle and supportive space where participants can explore the impacts of trauma, build emotional resilience, and connect with others who truly understand.

The group is facilitated by trauma-informed practitioners with extensive experience in trauma counselling and group work.

Therapeutic services case support worker Jenene Weight, who co-facilitates the group, said the transformation she witnesses over the eight weeks is deeply moving.

“Participants often arrive quietly, carrying the weight of wanting to disappear in the background,” Jenene said.

“As the weeks unfold, I see them begin to find their confidence.

"They connect with others who share similar experiences and start to recognise that they belong in this space.

"Their doubts soften and are replaced by clarity, new connections and a new sense of hope.”

Empowered Healing is designed for women and gender diverse people aged 18 years and over who are victim survivors of sexual or family violence.

While the group is not a crisis service, it offers a safe and private environment to gently explore trauma, understand its effects on the brain and nervous system, and learn practical strategies for emotional regulation and coping.

Together, participants explore topics including understanding consent, recognising coercive control, shifting shame and guilt, practising self-compassion, setting boundaries and identifying personal strengths.

Guided discussions and reflective practices help to normalise experiences and reduce the sense of isolation many survivors carry.

“One of the most powerful parts of the group is seeing participants feel safe enough to be vulnerable,” Jenene said.

“Again and again, their feedback tells us how much it means to be heard without judgment and to feel supported by others.

"Watching connections form in a space where isolation is so common is truly inspiring.”

Past participants describe the group as life changing.

“This group has given me the tools to correct my thoughts to what is acceptable and safe for me when we learnt about setting healthy boundaries,” one participant shared.

“This group gave me a place where I could share my thoughts and be vulnerable. I always felt supported and not judged,” another said.

Others reflected on the confidence they gained over time with comments including:

“I felt very comfortable as the sessions progressed."

"I was a little shy to start with, but the support is there."

"You are not alone and do not have to navigate this alone."

The demand for ongoing connection has also been clear, with participants requesting more opportunities to stay engaged after the group concludes.

This has led to the continuation of Centre Against Violence’s Cups of Connection coffee group, a relaxed and welcoming drop-in space for past participants.

Empowered Healing is delivered over eight sessions, running for two hours per session, and is completely free.

Upcoming groups will commence:

• Wangaratta: from 3 February 2026, 10am to 12pm

• Wodonga: from 6 February 2026, 10.30am to 12.30pm

For many, Empowered Healing becomes a turning point.

“The group gives people a sense of empowerment and safety again,” Jenene said.

“That ongoing connection is vital. Being supported by others can make all the difference.”

For more information or to enquire about joining Empowered Healing, email intake@cav.org.au or contact Centre Against Violence on 03 5722 2203.

If you or someone you know needs support due to family violence, contact The Orange Door Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 1800 271 157, or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188 for 24/7 after hours support.

If you or someone you know needs support due to sexual assault, contact Centre Against Violence Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 03 5722 2203, or the Sexual Assault Crisis Line on 1800 806 292 for 24/7 support.

If you are in immediate danger, call the police on 000.