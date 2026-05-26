Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is calling on the community to help give the gift of comfort through a new fundraising appeal to purchase 10 state-of-the-art patient beds.

The appeal aims to raise $35,000 to support the purchase of new beds that will improve comfort, dignity and care for patients across the health service.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the appeal was an opportunity for the community to directly support patient care close to home.

"Used every day by patients at some of the most vulnerable moments in their lives, patient beds play a critical role in supporting safety, recovery and comfort during a hospital stay," Ms Fifis said.

“Patient beds are used around the clock by people in our community during times when comfort, dignity and quality care matter most.

“These new beds will help improve the experience for patients and families while supporting our staff to continue delivering safe, high-quality care.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help make a meaningful difference for local patients.”

NHW board chair Ruth Kneebone said the appeal reflected the important role the community plays in supporting local healthcare services.

“Our community has always shown incredible generosity and support for Northeast Health Wangaratta,” Ms Kneebone said.

“This appeal is about ensuring patients have access to modern, comfortable equipment when they need it most.

"It is a simple but important way our community can help improve care for local families, friends and neighbours.”

Community members and local businesses are encouraged to support the appeal by making a donation online.

Give the gift of comfort - donate today at nhw.org.au/appeal