Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is shining a light on one of the most important and hardest-working pieces of equipment in the hospital as part of its current fundraising appeal.

The appeal is raising funds for 10 new patient beds that will support thousands of patients receiving care across the health service each year.

In the 2024/25 financial year alone, NHW cared for more than 23,000 patients who each spent more than two days on average in hospital.

Over the past four years, NHW has cared for more than 85,500 inpatient stays.

NHW acting chief executive officer Kim Bennetts said many people do not realise just how much hospital beds contribute to patient care, safety and recovery.

"Hospital beds are one of the most frequently used pieces of equipment in our health service," she said.

"Every day they support patients recovering from surgery, receiving treatment, welcoming a new baby, undertaking rehabilitation or receiving palliative care.

"While a bed may look simple, modern hospital beds play a critical role in patient comfort, safety and clinical care."

Over the past four years, NHW has supported:

• more than 41,800 planned admissions;

• more than 34,400 admissions through the emergency department;

• more than 6200 maternity and birth admissions; and

• hundreds of rehabilitation, palliative care and geriatric evaluation admissions.

Ms Bennetts said some patients may only spend a day or two in hospital, while others receiving rehabilitation, palliative care or geriatric evaluation services may spend several weeks in care.

In 2024/25, rehabilitation patients spent an average of more than 41 days in hospital, while geriatric evaluation patients spent an average of 31 days.

NHW's current appeal is aiming to raise $35,000 and thanks to the generosity of the community, more than $19,000 has already been raised, bringing the appeal past the halfway mark.

The funds will help NHW purchase 10 new patient beds as part of its replacement program for equipment to ensure the health service continues to provide safe, high-quality care for the North East community.

Community members wishing to support the appeal can donate at nhw.org.au/appeal.