Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has reached a significant milestone in its key worker accommodation development, with the project in Dixon Street successfully achieving lock-up completion ahead of the originally anticipated February 2026 timeframe.

NHW executive director of people and corporate operations, Kim Bennetts, said it was an important milestone for the project which began in September, bankrolled through the Victorian government's Regional Worker Accommodation Fund to provide nine dwellings - a mix of one and two-bedroom units - for a total of 16 beds for healthcare workers.

“Achieving lock-up earlier than anticipated is a great result and reflects the strong collaboration between our project team and our contractors,” Ms Bennetts said.

“This development is a key part of how we support our workforce by improving access to quality housing, which in turn helps us attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals in our region.”

With lock-up now complete, the project will progress into the fixing phase, which includes installation of internal joinery, fittings and fixtures, along with completion of remaining internal works.

This phase will prepare the building for final inspections and commissioning activities.

Subject to continued progress and no unforeseen issues, the project remains on track to achieve practical completion and handover prior to 30 June 2026, in line with the approved program and funding timelines.