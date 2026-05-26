Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has been recognised at the Hume Digital Health Awards, celebrating leadership, innovation and collaboration in advancing digital healthcare across the region.

NHW was named a finalist in the Digital Health Leader category for the implementation of the CHARM oncology management platform.

The recognition highlights the work undertaken to translate complex paper-based oncology workflows into a digital environment, supporting safer and more efficient treatment delivery for patients receiving oncology and haematology care.

The implementation required strong collaboration between clinical teams, ICT, executives and project staff to ensure the system was tailored to clinical needs and supported improved patient care outcomes.

Expertise from the project has also been shared regionally, supporting collaboration and implementation across neighbouring health services.

NHW was also recognised as a winner in the Collaboration Between Health Services category for the regional implementation of CHARM across oncology and haematology

services.

The initiative brought together teams from Northeast Health Wangaratta, Albury Wodonga Health, the Hume Rural Health Alliance (HRHA), clinicians, ICT teams, executives and vendors to deliver a shared electronic medical record solution that replaces paper-based processes with a safer and more efficient digital system.

The project required extensive clinical engagement, coordinated governance, shared problem-solving and strong collaboration across organisational boundaries.

NHW executive director people and corporate operations, Kim Bennetts, said the recognition reflected the dedication and collaboration of staff across multiple teams and

organisations.

“This award highlights the incredible work and commitment of our staff and partners in delivering innovative digital solutions that improve care for our patients and strengthen collaboration across the region,” Ms Bennetts said.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when health services work together with a shared focus on improving patient care and clinical outcomes.”

NHW would also like to acknowledge the contributions of staff across NHW, Albury Wodonga Health and partner organisations who supported the success of the

implementation.

During the event, NHW staff also presented on the Community of Practice – Hume Health Information Advisory Group, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration and knowledge sharing in digital health.